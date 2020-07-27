Condemned inmate Johnny Avila Jr dies of complications related to COVID-19

SAN QUENTIN, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County condemned inmate Johnny Avila Jr., 62, died July 26 at an outside hospital from what appears to be complications related to COVID-19 according to the Department of Corrections.

Avila was sentenced to death in Fresno County on March 21, 1996, for two counts of first-degree murder. He had been on death row since March 31, 1995.

There are currently 716 people on California’s death row.

