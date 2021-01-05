Condemned California inmate dies after being found in cell

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A convicted killer who spent nearly three decades on California’s death row has died after being found in his cell.

State prison officials say 61-year-old Jose Francisco Guerra was pronounced dead on Monday afternoon after he was found unresponsive alone in his cell at San Quentin State Prison.

The cause of his death is under investigation. Guerra was sent to the nation’s largest death row in 1993 for killing Kathleen Powell, who was stabbed to death at her Los Angeles home in 1990.

Guerra, a construction worker, had been remodeling the house next door.