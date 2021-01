FRESNO, California (KGPE) - Two people are under arrest Thursday after Fresno Police say one of them was found with $8,000 worth of stolen marijuana, and the second crashed their car through a fence. Officers believe the pair is responsible for a robbery at a nearby dispensary.

According to police, officers were flagged down by the owner of Mazzei's Nursery shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the area of Walnut and Jensen avenues. The owner told them that the business was being robbed.