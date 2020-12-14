Company to pay someone $1,000 to binge watch road trip movies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many are bunkering down on their couches this holiday season due to the pandemic, but how would you like to get paid for doing just that? Add in a few holiday road trip movies for a perfect opportunity to make some easy money.

Empire Covers, a company that designs and sells weather protection covers for vehicles, is looking for someone to help them binge watch and analyze some of the most classic road trip movies.

In return, they’ll reward the lucky participant with a $1,000 cash prize.

The participant will pick eight movies from the list below. They’ll also be asked to complete a digital worksheet and chronicle their binge-watching journey on Facebook and Twitter.

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Dumb and Dumber

Little Miss Sunshine

Mad Max: Fury Road

Blues Brothers

Almost Famous

Thelma and Louise

Cannonball Run

Rain Man

Midnight Run

Zombieland

Easy Rider

Smokey and the Bandit

Borat

Green Book

It Happened One Night

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. The application closes Tuesday, Dec. 15.

For more information and application details, click here.