Community vigil held for slain Fresno street vendor

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — On Sunday night, dozens of residents, community groups, and city leaders gathered at Pilibos Park to remember Lorenzo Perez, a street vendor and father of four shot and killed last Sunday.

A suspect has been arrested in Perez’s killing and is facing murder charges. The Sunday vigil was a time for the community to remember Perez, but also make a call for change.

Dez Martinez spoke to the crowd at the vigil and said she lives on the street where Perez was killed, and would often buy the food Perez sold.

“I live there, he was our corn man,” Martinez said holding back tears. “And this happened in front of our house. The violence needs to stop.”

At the vigil, other Fresno street vendors came and gave away free goods to those attending in a show of solidarity. Rocio Lucio, a vendor of nearly three decades in Fresno, says she is concerned.

Speaking in Spanish, Lucio said that she is afraid, and recounted an incident where a few years ago someone pulled a gun on her, and how Lorenzo Perez’s death has brought the seriousness of street vendor safety to light.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama was also in attendance along with city council members. Balderrama says Perez’s tragic death and the community’s reaction has prompted the police department to do more to protect street vendors.

“The easiest thing I can do is just provide that safety through police presence,” Balderrama said.

Rocio Lucio also said many street vendors who operate without a permit fear the repercussions of calling police if they’re being harassed. Chief Balderrama says, he wants to change this.

“Let’s figure out how we can get them permitted. That way they’re not afraid, that’s not an obstacle anymore,” Balderrama said. “They’re not afraid to call the police.”

According to Balderrama, Perez’s murder is the second murder of a Fresno street vendor in six months.