Community, students mourn teens who died in crash over the weekend

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – A weekend crash took the life of two Clovis teens and investigators are trying to figure out what caused it.

Seventeen-year-old Jack Schwass from Gateway High School and 16-year-old Thomas Brown from Clovis High School were the two victims who were in the car.

The crash happened Friday, just before midnight, on Armstrong Avenue, south of Bullard Avenue.

Many were in mourning in the community of Clovis. Over the weekend a vigil was held for the two teens. A growing memorial sits at the crash site.

On Monday, because there was no school, students and parents were stopping by the crash site to pay their respects.

There were candles, balloons and dozens of heartfelt messages written on this brick wall along Armstrong Avenue, all in memory of two Clovis Unified students.

“A lot of students are like mourning,” said Emily Owens, a Freshman at Clovis High School.

Owens didn’t know the boys but wanted to pay her respects.

“I can just imagine their families’ pain and their friend’s pain of losing a friend,” she said.

Police say Schwass and Brown, were driving southbound on Armstrong Avenue when for unknown reasons they crashed into a tree, hitting this brick wall.

“Tragic accident, tragic outcome, unfortunately, we don’t have any answers, any new answers at this time, our reconstruction team is working really hard to get those answers,” said Sgt. Jim Munro with the Clovis Police Department.

Several mementos were left at the makeshift memorial for both students.

Over the weekend Clovis Unified released a statement saying their thoughts and prayers are with both families and everyone affected by this terrible tragedy.

The district says Brown was an honor student and athlete. He was on the football team and wrestled.

Thomas Brown

Schwass was well-known on his school campus and has been a part of Clovis Unified since kindergarten, the district says.

Schwass’ family shared this family photo with us, he was one of three.

“I feel so bad for the families because they lost their sons,” Owens said.

There are GoFundMe accounts for both boys to help with funeral expenses.

