Community seeking justice after Selma man is killed in apparent drive-by

SELMA, California (KGPE) – A community was mourning the loss of a 32-year-old Selma man who was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by Sunday.

Steven Falcon died in his garage. His 6-year-old stepdaughter was also struck. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Saginaw and Mitchell. The girl was taken to CRMC and is expected to recover.

A memorial has been placed outside the garage where Falcon was gunned down.

“I loved my brother with all my heart,” his brother said during a vigil Monday.

Dozens gathered to mourn the loss of the young father. Police said Falcon was in his open garage when someone drove by and started shooting. The bullets fatally struck falcon and hit his stepdaughter in the leg.

“I heard between seven and ten shots,” David Fermin Rodriguez a neighbor said.

He said something needs to be done about the violence.

“It’s becoming common here in Selma and it’s getting worse. It’s getting worse,” Rodriguez said.

Just last month and only a half-mile away at Yerba and Gaynor 6 and 7-year-old siblings survived an apparent drive-by. They were sitting in the back of their parents’ car when someone fired at least nine rounds.

Police responded by increasing their presence in problem areas, but Rodriguez said more needs to happen to curb the escalating violence.

“Anything could happen a kid, another person. It’s just not safe. Something needs to be done,” he said.

Officers with Selma Police are still interviewing witnesses and searching surveillance video. They said they do not know if Falcon was the intended target. They’re asking anyone with information give them a call (559) 896-2525.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has also been set up in memory of Steven Falcon.

