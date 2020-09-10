Community Regional Medical Center to continue as Level 1 Trauma Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Community Regional Medical Center will continue as a Level 1 Trauma Center, according to a post on Community Medical’s Twitter account on Thursday.
Officials say two neurosurgeons were approved Wednesday to begin providing neurosurgical trauma on-call coverage.
The surgeons will complete an onboarding process Thursday and will begin seeing patients on Friday.
