Community Regional Medical Center to continue as Level 1 Trauma Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Community Regional Medical Center will continue as a Level 1 Trauma Center, according to a post on Community Medical’s Twitter account on Thursday.

Officials say two neurosurgeons were approved Wednesday to begin providing neurosurgical trauma on-call coverage.

The surgeons will complete an onboarding process Thursday and will begin seeing patients on Friday.

