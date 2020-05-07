Community Regional Medical Center healthcare workers receive special treat on National Nurses Day

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Healthcare workers are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic and many all over are showing them support.

On Wednesday, some front line workers received a special treat at Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno.

140 meals from Deli Delicious were delivered as a way to honor them on National Nurse’s Day.

“It’s not like we work this job to get the accolades, we don’t you know, but definitely it feels so great to know that we’re appreciated by the community,” said Wang Fang, an LVN at CRMC.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, those in the medical field have been on the front lines, working long hours and risking their lives to help save others.

“That’s what we’re here for, we’re here to to make sure our patients are safe, make sure each other is safe and the community is safe as a whole,” Fang said.

As a small gesture to say ‘thanks’, many are stepping up to make sure nurses, doctors and other hospital staff are being fed, while also supporting local eateries.

“What better way then to help our local businesses, our small business restaurants that have been shut down and our nurses that are out here by feeding them,” said Mike Karbassi, Fresno City Councilmember, District 2.

Karbassi donated money from his district’s budget to the Front Line Appreciation Group (F.L.A.G.).

The organization helps buy meals for our healthcare workers in the Central Valley.

“It’s such a difficult time for nurses, doctors and supportive staff, anything we can do to make them feel appreciated as well as help the local restaurants during this time is what we are trying to accomplish,” said Tali Whelan, an R.N. and founder of F.L.A.G. Central Valley.

To donate to help feed our healthcare workers visit the Front Line Appreciation Group.