Community Regional healthcare take time to “smell the flowers”

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The Golden 1 Credit Union brightened up the day for some healthcare workers at Community Regional Medical Center today by delivering some flowers and balloons from a canceled work event.

“Our team was really excited to come out and present this to the healthcare workers of Regional Medical Center,” said Noel Powell, the market area manager for Golden1 Credit Union.

Golden 1 Credit Union team members decided to make a very special trip to show their appreciation for essential workers on the front line of the COVID-19 crisis.

“We really appreciate the hard work that goes into keeping us safe and keeping us healthy. And so we really want to say thank you and a small token of our gratitude and appreciation.”

“It makes us feel really good and appreciated. So, we want to say a very special thank you to Golden 1 for thinking about us especially at this time, thank you,” said Chigozie Molokwu, an RN in Clinical Staff Development at Community Regional Medical Center.

Healthcare workers and medical staff sent some pics of themselves taking time to “smell the flowers.” The special gifts bring home the vital role they play in helping to keep the community safe in the face of the pandemic.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.