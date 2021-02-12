Community Regional Medical Center bids farewell to military medical team

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — On Friday morning, the staff at Community Regional Medical Center bid farewell to over 20 service members deployed by the Department of Defense in late December.

The servicemen and women were dispatched to help the hospital after a brutal surge in COVID-19 cases. The group is made up of medical staff stationed at Travis Air Force Base and U.S. Army personnel stationed in Fort Carson, Colorado.

In a ceremony attended by the city officials, hospital staff, and service members, Mayor Jerry Dyer designated Feb. 12 as a day of gratitude for the service of men and women deployed to help CRMC fight COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the hospital said at the beginning of January, over 400 patients were being treated with the virus, and over 400 staff were out sick isolating.

“We started out in early January with over 450 staff on quarantine,” said CRMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jeffrey Thomas. “Fortunately that number has subsided a bid. Nonetheless during that transition time and our time of most significant need, the military was there to support us.”

The same hospital spokesperson confirmed as of Friday, 198 patients are hospitalized with COVID in CRMC facilities and just 49 staff are out with COVID or on self isolation while awaiting test results. These declining numbers have allowed for the service men and women to end their duties at CRMC.

“We were welcomed with open arms, with gratitude for our presence, in order to help them continue their fight against coronavirus,” said Colonel Heidi Gaddey, a physician in the U.S. Airforce.

Whether it be combat or a pandemic, Gaddey says she and her medical team are ready to serve anytime, anywhere, whenever needed.

“We’ve been trained obviously in our specific skillsets, so we come with that already in place,” Gaddey said. “You learn to do your job sometimes in environments that you might not be used to and learn how to do it quickly.”