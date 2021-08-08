Community rallies behind Fresno mother who was allegedly shot by ex-boyfriend

Photo of Jennifer Regan recovering in the hospital provided by the Regan family.

FRESNO, California. (KSEE) – Members of the community continue to rally behind a Fresno mother who was allegedly shot by her ex-boyfriend a month ago and is still recovering in the hospital.

Friends and family hosted a blood drive and silent auction for Jennifer Regan on Sunday in Clovis.

“I never really thought I’d have to see my mom like this,” said Lauren Reagen, Jennifer’s daughter.

For the past month, 24-year-old Lauren has only been able to communicate with her mother through typed messages and written notes

“She can’t talk and my mom is such a talker. Not being able to hear her voice is something that’s never happened before,” explained Lauren.

Jennifer was allegedly shot by her ex-boyfriend on July 9 while she was driving to work.

Since then, she’s been recovering in the ICU, unable to talk or eat, relying on a ventilator, and according to Lauren, doctors say she will likely never be able to walk again

“She was feeling like she was going to be a burden to me, and I told her that would never be the situation because she’s my mom, she’s my best friend and I want to be with her,” Lauren said.

On Sunday, family and friends of Jennifer put together a blood drive and silent auction at United Skate Clovis to raise funds for her rehab and recovery.

Vicky Welch and Jennifer have been medical assistants at Kaiser Permanente for the past 12 years.

Vicky says she and her coworkers are trying to provide the same strength, positivity, and uplifting spirit to Jennifer as she did to her patients.

“We can have a crappy day at work, and there she is: singing away, dancing away at the station, and then we all start singing…the girl is nothing but positive energy. She will do anything for you. She was my sidekick,” said Vicky.

Lauren says doctors are hopeful Jennifer will be off her ventilator soon.

Updates on her recovery and ways you can help can be found on the Facebook page ‘Jen’s Road to Recovery.’