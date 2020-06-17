Community organizer asking to remove 2 confederate monuments in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A monument dedicated to a Confederate Army Brigadier General Tyree Harris Bell is placed in Bethel Cemetery located in Fresno County.

Yasmin Mendoza said since Confederate monuments and statues were being taken down nationwide. She was curious if the Central Valley had any and was shocked by what she found.

“I think this part of history, I think that it doesn’t really have a place in the Central Valley,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza said she found two monuments dedicated to a Confederate soldier and immediately shared her findings on Twitter where it grew traction and was shared hundreds of times.

“You know as we have seen all over the country people are doing it themselves so I don’t know what the plan is here but yeah I mean perhaps it could be taken down by the cemetery,” said Mendoza.

Mark Johnson is the President of Sanger Del Rey Cemetery. He said they have no right to remove them.

“It’s not ours,” said Johnson. “It is placed on public property the cemetery’s property like all the headstone’s are but we didn’t pay for it.”

Johnson said they cemetery grounds are public property. However, these monuments were bought privately.

“They are paid for by the family, and it’s a crime to destroy these things, you know there’s a plaque or monument, or whatever it’s no bigger than a fancy headstone and it’s there for the general,” said Johnson.

Meaning the people who purchased them will need to give the cemetery the green light that they want to have them removed or keep them up.

