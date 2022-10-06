MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hundreds of people in Merced of all ages and cultural backgrounds gathered at the Bob Hart Square on Main Street to light candles, bow their heads, and say a prayer for the young family who lost their lives after they were kidnapped from their business on Monday morning.

The community has come together to remember 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and 8-month-old baby girl Aroohi Dheri. Their bodies were found by a farm worker in a remote orchard near Dos Palos on Wednesday evening, following three days of searching for the family members.

Jasmine Velazquez came to the vigil to pay her respects for her former bosses. She said she worked for the Singh family and is devastated by their loss. The city will be hosting more vigils this week, and she said she plans to come to all of them.

“They never treated you wrong, never disrespected you, it was a family that always stayed together,” she said.

The family’s relatives still grappling with what happened and how to move forward without their loved ones.

“We don’t have words to say, we just want to pray,” a first cousin of the Singh brothers said.

The suspect, Jesus Manuel Salgado was booked Thursday evening at the Merced County Jail for four counts of murder and four counts of kidnapping, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.