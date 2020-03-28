“Gives a sense of normalcy,” Woman in Lemoore holds car picnic at grocery parking lot

FRESNO, California.(KGPE) — A south Valley community held a car picnic on Friday to have face-to-face contact while still practicing social distancing.

The picnic was held at Grocery Outlet in Lemoore. The event was open to the public, the only rule was you could not get out of your car but had to communicate through an open window in your car.

“Nobody is getting out of their cars,” said Brittany Reece. “We are not interacting with each other irresponsibly. We are just here laughing and carrying on a little bit until it’s back home we go.”

Reece brought her two children to the picnic.

“It is refreshing. It just gives a sense of normalcy,” she said. “Whatever our new normal is. Just trying to feel like life is still continuing on, because it is.”

The handful of people who attended the picnic either brought meals from home or ordered takeout from a local business.

Organizer Amy Ward said she came up with the idea not only for herself but for her daughter.

“It is also about the kids because you know this is scary for them,” said Ward. “They are confused and this really gives us the opportunity to give the kids something fun to talk about.”

Ward plans to have the event each week during the shelter in place so people can hang out together while still social distancing.

A new location will be chosen each week.

“Letting kids have something to look forward to,” said Reece as she named why she enjoyed the picnic. “Seeing someone’s face that is not mine this whole thing came out of the left-field for us. just getting out and like I said creating a new sense of normal the best that we could.”

