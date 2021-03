FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The community continues to pay tribute to the street vendor who was shot and killed over the weekend.

Muralist Omar ‘Super’ Huerta created a mural to honor 45-year-old Lorenzo Perez, who was known by many as a hardworking food vendor and loving father of four.

A GoFundMe for the Perez family has raised more than $150,000.

The mural also includes 53-year-old Jose Riveria. a food vendor who was killed in November.