Community Colleges find end around for technical glitch on first day of virtual fall semester

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — As community colleges began virtual instruction, many community colleges faced technical issues.

My portal, a state resource that redirects students and faculty to online classes, records and email was not working.

The glitch is believed to be related to the high volume of log-ins across California.

“Technology can be a real benefit or it can be a problem,” said Reedley College President Jerry Buckley.

“We have a tremendous amount of students going to the portal eager to learn and we are adapting to resolve these issues,” said Madera Community College President Angel Reyna.

Fresno City College President Carole Goldsmith said the colleges were able to find a solution by providing separate links for the student/faculty resources.

“I am very confident in the technology that we have in place and the technology skills are there so we are going to ask for continued grace just like we would any other first day start,” said Goldsmith.

A majority of classes for the community colleges will be online at Central Valley Community Colleges.

Reedley College already held 80% of courses online before the pandemic. President Jerry Buckley said it will continue to hold online instruction for those classes and hold in-person classes for agriculture, labs, and art courses.

Students who attend must wear a mask, social distance, and follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Buckley said with the 160,000 masks the state sent, Reedley College has enough PPE to meet safety standards.

“We feel confident we have enough to make it through the semester and probably the year,” said Buckley.

Clovis Community College has decided to delay lab courses until at least September due to the rising cases of COVID-19 locally.

“In conjunction with Fresno County Health,” said Clovis Community College Student Services Senior Program Specialist. “Making sure that for now, due to the spike, that as little people are on campus as possible.”

Madera and Clovis Community College are slightly up in enrollment for the Fall semester. Reedley and Fresno City down slightly. Oakhurst Community College down 40%.

