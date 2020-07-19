Community celebrates completion of Vanessa Guillen’s mural

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — Another touching tribute is complete. A Fresno artist finished up his latest mural, this one honoring Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

The soldier’s suspicious disappearance and death has caused a national outcry.

Artist Omar “Super” Huerta put the last touches on his mural of Guillen Saturday night, located at 717 N. Fresno St. To honor its completion, the group Fresno for Vanessa Guillen held a vigil at the mural.

Huerta first started the mural on July 2. Aside from her portrait, Huerta added the quote,

“Dreams can’t fly with a pair of clipped wings.”

It’s meant to honor her commitment to serve her country — and the unfairness of her death.

“She was aiming high, supporting her country being there as a soldier. Sad to say it was taken away from her,” Huerta said.

Guillen was stationed at Ft. Hood when she met her untimely end. Her death has sparked criticism over the military’s handling of sexual assault since her family has said she was sexually harassed by a superior at the base.

Investigators say that superior, Aaron David Robinson, killed and dismembered Guillen with the help of his girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar. Robinson died by suicide when police were about to arrest him for Guillen’s death.

One of the vigil’s speakers, Kimberly Bailey, created the group Invisible Combat to be a voice for sexual trauma in the military. She’s a survivor herself.

“The veteran community, the active-duty community, the Latino community and every other community in this nation is tired of this happening,” she said.

Organizers of the vigil said the goal is to keep Guillen’s story alive and to help other victims and survivors.

This is Huerta’s 34th mural, he ultimately plans to paint 100 of them.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.