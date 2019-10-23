Community asking for special election to remove Fresno Unified board member

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Fresno Unified Board Member Terry Slatic is speaking out about a community effort to get him out of office.

A group of community members is asking for a special election to remove Slatic from the board.

Organizers say in 30 years there has not been a successful recall of a Fresno Unified School District Board Member.

Terry Slatic says he welcomes the process.

“I personally believe that there are several dozen people who are activists and for whatever reason, they don’t like what I’m doing and they are absolutely entitled to spend as much money as they would like to do this process,” he expressed.

Slatic was elected last December and since then, he’s been in the spotlight.

“I think if your first six months in office you’ve had four or five complaints and you’ve cost the district over $100,000 in lawsuits and legal fees already to this point then you don’t need to be in this position anymore,” says Stacy Williams, community organizer.

Many concerned community members have spoken out, wanting Slatic removed from the board.

“As a community and as a city we have to protect our children so their emotional health and their physical safety if he’s elected official he can’t be fired so we have to recall him,” says Williams.

Williams says two weeks ago they sent a notice of intention to circulate a recall petition. Video shows her at the county clerks office.

She says as of Monday, they officially filed the forms.

Williams says they had to get 10 residents that live in Slatic’s area to sign the notice of intent.

“We have formally filed a recall process so we will have 120 days to collect 7,500 signatures and get him recalled off the board,” Williams explained.

She says Slatic has seven days to respond but Slatic says he already did that on Oct. 14.

“People are worried about incredibly specious charges and half-truths that are listed on this particular form of things that I have done, it’s all about facts and this is a group that has an extremely narrow grasp on the definition of a fact,” Slatic expressed.

Slatic says the focus needs to be on education and not him.

“I love how there’s passion in people that want to see the school district trustee changed, I wish these people would understand that we are giving diplomas to kids with six-grade education after 12 years of high school, I wish I saw people with more passion on that one,” Slatic stated.

Williams says once the petition is approved they can start gathering signatures. She says then it will go before the Fresno Unified School District Board and they will vote on when to have this special election.

