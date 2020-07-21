Comet Neowise visible over Central Valley tonight

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — You can see a comet tonight. The comet Neowise was discovered in March as a very dim dot on a powerful telescope. It has since grown brighter and brighter on its orbit around the sun. By the end of June, Neowise was bright enough to see without a telescope.

It’s now getting dimmer but you can still see it from your backyard if the surrounding area is dark enough.

A good time to spot Neowise is about an hour after sunset. That’s around 9:15 p.m. It’s about a third of the way up in the northwestern sky.

Valley teacher and astronomer Steve Harness says, “Basically, a comet is a dirty snowball. Frozen gasses and silicate rock and stuff like that. As solar radiation hits it the gasses vaporize and that’s how you get the tail.”

Harness is part of Central Valley Astronomers. The group often travels outside of cities like Fresno where it’s darker and easier to see dimmer objects like Neowise.

Neowise is now visible higher up from the horizon. And since many parts of the Valley are less smoky than last week, it makes now a good time to try and see it. It’s also your last chance. Harness says, “It takes 6,800 years to go completely around it. So it’s called a non-returnable comet.”

