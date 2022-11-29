KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit by a truck after driving her car into oncoming traffic at an intersection, according to California Highway Patrol.

On Tuesday around 2:00 P.M. a woman was driving a Honda eastbound on Kent Ave, west of State Route 43 when she drove into the intersection in the way of a freight-liner truck driving northbound which caused a collision.

As a result of the crash, the Honda left the roadway and the truck was forced to drive onto the shoulder.

The driver of the Honda, a 47-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Drugs and/or alcohol are not considered a factor in this collision.

Any questions regarding this collision can be directed to the Public Information Officer Timothy Palmer at the Hanford CHP Office at (559) 582-0231 or his cellphone at (916) 754-7222.