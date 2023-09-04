(KSEE) – It was an impressive debut for the Fresno State football team on Saturday, as the Bulldogs opened their season with an upset win at Purdue, a team who won the Big Ten West division title and played in the Big Ten championship game a season ago.

The win extended Fresno State’s winning streak to ten games dating back to last season, the third-longest active streak in the FBS.

New quarterback Mikey Keene was very impressive in the win. The UCF transfer, in his first game as a Bulldog, completed over 70 percent of his passes for 366 yards.



He also threw four touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score to Erik Brooks with just 59 seconds left in the game.



For his efforts, Keene was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

His performance also earned him high praise from Fresno State head coach coach Jeff Tedford and offensive coordinator Pat McCann at Monday’s weekly press conference.

“His poise. You could tell that he’s been in the arena before,” said Tedford. “Had a lot of poise throughout the game. Took some shots for sure, because they were very physical up front and did a really good job. So I think he really showed his toughness as well. But his poise, you know, I think really stood out.”

“I think what was a big thing for me was I’m sitting there at halftime and I’m going, ‘I think we’re a little pass heavy,'” said McCann. “But it was something like 70% completion percentage for the first half. And even though we were kinda pass heavy, we were completing balls. And that was kinda where I realized, alright Mikey was locked in, the receivers were locked in, tight ends were locked in.”