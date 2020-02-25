Clovis’ Willow Avenue, north of Shepherd, is open again

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A section of Clovis’ Willow Avenue under construction since last summer is open again.

The road, between Shepherd Avenue and International Avenue, closed in June for a widening project expanding northbound lanes from one to three and adding a bike lane.

A project engineer tells YourCentralValley.com that traffic signals should be fully operational by the end of next week. The entire project is scheduled to be finished by mid-March.

