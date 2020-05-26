Clovis West girls starting campaign to donate food

FRESNO, Calif. – On the court, the Clovis West girls basketball program has established quite the dynasty — eight straight Valley titles, and an Open Division State championship in 2017.

And off the court, during this difficult time for many, the program is now trying to help others in need. Through the team’s twitter account, it’s launched a social media campaign called “Bring Victory to the Valley.” As part of the campaign, the Clovis West girls have committed to donating 100 non-perishable food items to hungry families around the Central Valley, and challenged three other girls basketball programs around the Valley, and one other program at Clovis West, to do the same. They also challenged those four programs mentioned in their tweet to continue to spread the word, and challenge four other programs, using the same model, to donate as well.

CWGBB is starting the “BRING VICTORY TO THE VALLEY” Challenge to get Valley sports programs to donate 100 non perishable food items to those in need!



We are challenging:@BHS_Girls_BB @ClovisHighGBB @BbCaruthers@CW__football



See notes for details! #BringVictoryToTheValley pic.twitter.com/M4WICZCXDu — CW_girlshoops (@CWGirlsBball) May 25, 2020

“It (the idea) started with my assistant coach asking if we should collect with our program,” said Clovis West girls basketball head coach Craig Campbell in a text to Sports Central. “Then we discussed getting other Clovis West teams involved. Then I thought, ‘How can we get this to the Valley?’ So I came up with three from your sport and one program from your school, with the thought of it getting spread throughout.”

So far, the plan is working, and appears to be taking off. All four teams challenged in the original tweet from the Clovis West girls — the Clovis, Buchanan, and Caruthers girls basketball teams, as well as the Clovis West football team — have all accepted the challenge, and challenged four other programs themselves. And several other programs joined the challenge on Monday as well.

Campbell says to reach out to him through his twitter account, if you would like to help with the campaign.