(KSEE/KGPE)-Clovis West standout senior receivers Marshel Sanders and Landon Wright announced their verbal commitments on Friday evening together. Sanders announced he’ll be continuing his football and academic career at Fresno State, while Wright shared he’d be attending PAC-12 member Washington State.

The Bulldogs landed the top local recruit for the class of 2024 in Sanders. During his junior season, the wide receiver had 60 receptions for 1,098 yards and 14 touchdowns.

“The offense excited me a lot and I am loving the education that they are giving me” said Sanders. He also shared that he loves the Bulldogs’ coaching staff led by Jeff Tedford and Pat McCann.

Landon Wright wrapped his junior season with 776 yards and 8 touchdowns. He shared when choosing Washington State he liked the small-town vibe that Pullman has.

“A big reason I chose Washington State was because when I took my visit, I felt a big family atmosphere. I felt like I would be a great fit at Washington State” said Wright.

Both Sanders and Wright are hopeful they can lead the Golden Eagles to a title during their senior season this fall. Clovis West opens up the 2023 campaign on Friday, August 18 at St. Mary’s in Stockton.