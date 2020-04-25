Clovis Unified is making plans for socially distant graduation ceremonies

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – As high schools will likely be forced to forego their plans for graduation this year, Clovis Unified School District is coming up with other ways to celebrate their seniors.

The superintendent and high school principals held a meeting Friday, streamed on Facebook Live, to discuss their plans.

“We are right now in the middle of reserving a local venue for the week of August 10th, and we’re going to do that and hold onto that possibility knowing that we don’t have a crystal ball, and we don’t know what kind of restrictions will be in place at that time,” said Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell.

The school district says it is also planning for smaller ceremonies staggered throughout several days in late May and early June, where students can receive their diplomas while wearing a cap and gown and even get a recording of the speeches already prepared for the big day.

“When you ask parents what the most important thing about graduation is to them and to the students and the teachers, it’s receiving the diploma, walking across the stage, having that picture to memorialize the event,” said Gateway High School Principal Steve Pagani.

Dianne Oller’s son Mart is a senior at Buchanan High School. She says she doesn’t think a celebration in August would make much sense.

“I don’t think doing it in August, in my opinion, is a great replacement for that,” said Oller. “I think by the time August comes around if it’s even possible for us to do this, that the kids have moved on to their next situation, whether it’s going to work or military or junior college or colleges away.”

Fresno Unified will also be discussing their plans for high school graduation at a meeting next week.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.