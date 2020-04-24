Clovis Unified extends off-site learning

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis Unified’s board members unanimously voted to extend off-site learning until May 22.

Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell with Clovis Unified School District said this pandemic is ever-changing so they want to always do what is best for their students.

“Knowing that this is an ever changing situation. I mean it’s changing on a daily basis. They decided to extend that suspension of on-site classes,” said O’Farrell.

The board originally planned to return to school Monday May 6 but they decided to push the start date back.

“So our board in knowing that and having that information felt that it would behoove them to extend the suspension of the onsite classes,” said O’Farrell.

O’Farrell said the district’s approach to COVID-19 is to respond rather than react. This is why Clovis Unified teachers and staff are taking things week by week.

Mary Allen is a computer science teacher at Clovis North High School. She said it was an easy transition switching to remote learning but overall misses seeing her students face to face.

“This isn’t terribly difficult for my students except for the social factor and the emotional connection that I have with my kids and seeing their faces and touching base with them and seeing them have a good day or a bad day,” said Allen.

But, with this new normal Allen said they are all doing the best they can.

“I think after the initial shock of you are not coming back to school on Monday wore off and with this fast and quickly changing with COVID-19 and CDC and local state and federal mandates I think all of us teachers and even the parents. We are ready for anything they throw at us,” said Allen.

