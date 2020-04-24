Live Now
Live coverage of the NFL Draft

Clovis Unified extends off-site learning

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis Unified’s board members unanimously voted to extend off-site learning until May 22. 

Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell with Clovis Unified School District said this pandemic is ever-changing so they want to always do what is best for their students. 

“Knowing that this is an ever changing situation. I mean it’s changing on a daily basis. They decided to extend that suspension of on-site classes,” said O’Farrell.

The board originally planned to return to school Monday May 6 but they decided to push the start date back. 

“So our board in knowing that and having that information felt that it would behoove them to extend the suspension of the onsite classes,” said O’Farrell.

O’Farrell said the district’s approach to COVID-19 is to respond rather than react. This is why Clovis Unified teachers and staff are taking things week by week.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Mary Allen is a computer science teacher at Clovis North High School.  She said it was an easy transition switching to remote learning but overall misses seeing her students face to face.

“This isn’t terribly difficult for my students except for the social factor and the emotional connection that I have with my kids and seeing their faces and touching base with them and seeing  them have a good day or a bad day,” said Allen.

But, with this new normal Allen said they are all doing the best they can. 

“I think after the initial shock of you are not coming back to school on Monday wore off and with this fast and quickly changing with COVID-19 and CDC and local state and federal mandates I think all of us teachers and even the parents. We are ready for anything they throw at us,” said Allen.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.