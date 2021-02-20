Clovis Rotary installs neighborhood library

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Clovis Rotary sponsored and installed the first Reading Heart neighborhood library in Clovis.

Reading Heart is a nonprofit book donation program that is dedicated to serving children in hospitals and children in areas with limited access to books.

The rotary club says they partnered with the Salvation Army Clovis Corps located at 210 Barstow Avenue to host the neighborhood library near Sierra Vista Elementary.



Courtesy: Rotary Club of Clovis

Donations to help keep the Clovis Rotary Neighborhood Library stocked with books can be

mailed to Clovis Rotary “Neighborhood Library” PO Box 496 Clovis CA 93613.