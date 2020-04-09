Clovis Rotary donates $15,000 to Salvation Army for food

CLOVIS, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) — On Wednesday, the Rotary Club of Clovis donated $15,000 to the Clovis Salvation Army to increase their number of food distributions over the next months.

Clovis Rotary President, Eddie Ocampo says “Clovis Rotary has had a long-standing relationship with the Clovis Salvation Army, with several of our members on their Board of Directors and a Club Committee that volunteers every month for their commodities food distribution. Through this donation, we hope to continue and grow that relationship of giving back to Clovis.”

If you would like to help Clovis Rotary in their support of local food banks, please send your donations to Clovis Rotary – P.O. Box 496, Clovis, CA 93613-0496.

Officials say checks should be made out to Clovis Rotary.

All donations will be sent to the Clovis Salvation Army, Central California Food Bank, or other charitable organizations providing food in our local community.

