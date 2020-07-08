Clovis residents ask city to reconsider allowing backyard chickens

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – An ordinance amendment was brought up to the City of Clovis to allow residents to have backyard chickens and a resident just outside of Clovis city limits, Amanda Tong, spoke on the benefits of having chickens.

“So, I think it’s amazing for people to have their own fresh eggs and chickens are great for keeping bug–flies down, we don’t have as many. And so it’s nice and it’s a good responsibility for kids to take care of them.”

Tong has been taking care of animals for 25 years. She added chickens about five years ago when she found out her daughter is allergic to soy based proteins.

Noise, odor, and neighbor complaints are some of the reasons why the requested amendment is getting some push back. Clovis city council member, Lynne Ashbeck opposed the proposal in a city council meeting back in June.

“I am opposed to anything that remotely has a chance for increasing calls for service.”

Other councilmembers were in favor and said rules could keep problems at a minimum such as limiting the size of enclosures, not allowing roosters and possibly requiring a permit.

“I guess fundamentally, I feel like it’s paired with COVID-19 and the budget to be talking about backyard chickens doesn’t quite resonate with me,” added Councilmember Ashbeck.

For Tong, the chickens have been a blessing.

“It was super fortunate and I can tell you that we had at least 35 people ask us if we had eggs available when there were no eggs available in the store.”

The next discussion on allowing backyard chickens for the City of Clovis will be on July 20th.

