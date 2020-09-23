Clovis printing business raises more than $50,000 for Creek fire victims

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – #MountainStrong is now visible all over areas impacted by the Creek fire. The owner of Clovis based t-shirt printing business M & M Screen Printing and Embroidery Scott Machado decided to sell items with the hashtag on them to generate support for wildfire victims.

“Mountain strong is all the communities, it’s Shaver Lake, it’s North Fork, it’s Burrough Valley, it’s Prather,” said Scott’s wife Amy Machado.

It’s the first time the couple have done anything like this – and they have never seen support like this.

“Not knowing the magnitude that we would have and the impact the community would have on us, we now have raised an ample amount of money.”

Starting with a goal of $10,000, they’ve now sold more than $50,000 worth of merchandise. 100% of the proceeds are going to those impacted by the fires.

“Figured let’s see what happens, but really it was the community that has done this, we just put it into play and they’re the ones that have supported it,” said Scott Machado.

Some of the items were being sold at a donation center located at Ace Hardware in Prather. Auberry residents, who were volunteering there, explained what “Mountain Strong” means to them.

“We’re strong, we’re resilient, we rise from the ashes and this destruction will not keep us down,” said Ashley Jones.

“We’re strong like that and we get together and we do what we can for our community and for one another,” said Lindsay Brown.

Scott and Amy say they plan to keep printing the items for no profit for as long as possible to give to the victims of the fires.

