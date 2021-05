FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Clovis Police Department is searching for a missing at-risk 81-year-old woman.

Charlotte Nunn was last seen near Sierra and Sunnyside Avenue at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Police say her cellphone was pinged in Morro Bay at 8 p.m.

Nunn was driving a white 2017 Ford Edge, license plate CHAR13.

She is 5’2 and 118 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes.

If you have seen Nunn or have information related to her whereabouts please contact authorities at 559-324-2800.