Clovis Police report an increase in mail theft

CLOVIS, California. (KSEE) – The Clovis Police Department has arrested two females: Dallas Johnson and Tara Burcher, both of Fresno, after they were caught stealing mail in a North Clovis neighborhood Wednesday morning.

“They were tossing mail from the very beginning of the traffic stop and all the way through the pursuit,” said Clovis Police Lieutenant Jim Munro.

It was a community service officer who saw the two females stealing mail from mailboxes on the 1100 block of Claremont Avenue. She called the police, who chased down the vehicle and ultimately stopped them using a P.I.T. (Pursuit Intervention Technique) maneuver on Highway 168 at Owens Mountain.

“They’ve now been transported to our jail facility and will eventually end up at Fresno County Jail,” Munro said.

It’s a crime Clovis police say they’ve noticed increasing in recent weeks.

“We’ve made several arrests over the last few weeks: people in possession of mail, people stealing mail… We know that there’s an uptick in mail theft and so we’re asking people to be very careful,” Munro said.

Stealing mail is a federal offense that can result in up to five years in jail.

Munro says the department is currently working with the United States Postal Service to see if they will prosecute some of their recent arrests.

To keep your mail safe, Munro recommends telling USPS to halt mail delivery if you’re going on vacation, and also suggests signing up for U-S- mail informed delivery.

“Every day you’ll get an email in your inbox with scanned copies of what mail is going to be delivered. That will let you know that your check is coming or something is coming. It will also let you know if something’s been stolen because you can see the scanned photo and if it’s not in your mailbox, it’s been removed,” he said.

To sign up for those services, you can call USPS or go on their website.