Clovis Police now using drones when responding to emergency calls

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Clovis Police will use a drone launched from a rooftop to respond to emergency calls which will provide officers an extra set of eyes from up above.

Lt. Jim Munro with Clovis Police said this is thanks to their 90-day pilot program allowing them to use drones when responding to 911 calls.

“So the drones will be responding overhead and helping the officers out when they are on scene or most likely the drone will show up before the officers are on scene,” said Munro.

These drones will change the way officers respond to calls. It will help them catch suspects and allow some emergency calls to be cleared without an officers presence.

“It will be able to give over watch and real time instructions and real time information to the units on the ground,” said Munro.

Their drones will start responding to emergency calls this week. Which allows their police officers to have more insight when responding to crimes and giving them an added level of protection when it comes to possible interaction with people infected with the coronavirus.

“A pilot in our dispatch center is actually listening to the 911 call come in,” said Munro. “When he decides that some type of emergency or potential emergency is taking place he will activate the drone to launch.

According to Munro they will be launching the drone from their dispatch center.

While the drone is hovering over the designated location it will give live updates using a zoom camera similar to a police helicopter.

“The big thing is to understand that it is a response tool and we are not going to be out there doing any proactive surveillance or anything like that. It will just be responding to calls,” said Munro.

If the 90-day program is successful Clovis Police will continue using these drones to respond to emergency calls.

