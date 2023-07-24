CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department is inviting residents to their second annual “Faith and Blue” events.

Along with local faith-based organizations, Clovis Police Department is hosting free events in their various patrol beats areas throughout Clovis including free snacks, food, games, and prizes.

Each patrol beat will be featured on their own week in the following order:

Patrol Beats 4 & 5 (West of Sunnyside, between Herndon & Shaw) Saturday, July 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m at Clovis Hills Church, 1363 5th Street (5th & Sunnyside)

(West of Sunnyside, between Herndon & Shaw) Patrol Beat 2 (South of Shaw, between Minnewawa & Armstrong) Saturday, August 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m at Clovis Recreation Center, 3495 Clovis (Clovis/Dakota)

(South of Shaw, between Minnewawa & Armstrong) Patrol Beat 3 (South of Shaw, east of Armstrong) Thursday, September 14, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Thornburn Park, Coventry/Alamos (South of Shaw, east of Temperance)

(South of Shaw, east of Armstrong) Patrol Beats 6, 7, 8 & 9 (East of Sunnyside between Herndon & Shaw. Also, north of Herndon spanning the entire city) Saturday, September 30, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Clovis Night Out at David McDonald Park, Temperance/Sierra

(East of Sunnyside between Herndon & Shaw. Also, north of Herndon spanning the entire city) Patrol Beat 1 (South of Shaw, west of Minnewawa)- Friday, October 6, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at San Gabriel Park, Willow/San Gabriel (Willow south of Shaw)

(South of Shaw, west of Minnewawa)-

The police department says these events are a way for residents to get to know the patrol in the area and create safer and stronger communities with faith-based organizations.