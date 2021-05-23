Clovis Police gain more evidence in Old Town double homicide

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) — Clovis Police are investigating a double homicide at Palace Bar in the early hours of Saturday that killed 21-year-old Merehildo Luna of Fresno and 27-year-old Andres Sanchez of Sanger.

A third man, who was an employee at the bar, was injured in the shooting.

On Sunday morning, a man was detained for questioning in the area of Dakota and Millbrook.

Lt. Jim Munro with the Clovis Police Department says that man was with the alleged shooter.

“There are ties, and they were together that night,” Munro said.

That man was released after questioning. Police now feel they are even closer to identifying a suspect.

“It was a valuable morning, the warrant went well,” Munro said. “We did recover evidence, and like I said the investigation is progressing.”

Residents in Clovis are still trying to wrap their heads around this unusual tragedy in Old Town.

“This is such a safe environment, so community-minded, and it’s just very disheartening to see such a random act of violence,” said Elaine Loperena.

Loperena was born and raised in Clovis and says she owned a restaurant in Old Town for several years. She always felt the nightlife was safe in this area, but says this shooting may prompt changes..

“I think the community will bounce back but I think safer measures will be implemented.”