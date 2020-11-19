Clovis’ One Enchanted Evening to be ‘a little bit more low key than usual’

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – A holiday event that previously packed the streets of Clovis over the last 16 years is set to have a much different feel this time around.

One Enchanted Evening generally draws thousands to Old Town Clovis, but businesses are preparing for smaller crowds this year.

“It’ll be a little bit more low key than usual. We’re generally not serving any food, we’re not having any sign-ups to speak of, so there’s less touching and then we’ll be watching our load capacity,” Tom Frost of Frost Oak Creek Creations said.

The 17th annual event will be spread over two evenings this year, lasting Thursday and Friday. The hope is this reduces crowd size each night, while still giving shops a chance to shine.

“So many things got canceled this year. So it was really exciting to find out that we got to do this,” Sue Weigand of Bauble and Thread said.

Despite a current surge in COVID-19 cases, organizers said they’re planning on a safe event. The merchant run experience will have social distancing and health guidelines in place and ask anyone going, to enjoy themselves, but be mindful we’re still in a pandemic.

“Be patient if there’s a line stand back, wait your turn, not to crowd in. Just to observe the space of others,” Wendy Ulrich of Business Organization of Old Town said.

Frost said it may look different this time around, but they’re hoping it still feels like the holidays.

“As you can see there’s lights sparkling everywhere and I think the community is ready for something positive in their lives,” he said.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday.