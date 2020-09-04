Clovis North sophomore baseball star commits to Bulldogs; Fresno State hoops adds another Valley product

Jayden Mandal commits

CLOVIS, Calif. — Clovis North sophomore Jayden Mandal already knows where he wants to play his college baseball, and it’s going to be just down the street at Fresno State.



The two-sport star for the Broncos committed to play for the Bulldogs on twitter Thursday.

I am extremely exited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and baseball career at Fresno state! I would like to thank God, my family, teammates, coaches, and everyone who helped me reach this point. The work has just begun! #godogs 🐾 @FresnoStateBSB pic.twitter.com/oe84cCpu7N — Jayden Mandal (@JaydenMandal) September 4, 2020

In describing Mandal in January, prepbaseballreport.com wrote “there’s athleticism available moving laterally, and with the current physicality and shape, looks like a power hitting 3B in the very near future.”

The 6-foot Mandal is also a pitcher, and a quarterback in football.

Ballard officially joins Bulldogs

FRESNO, Calif. — The Fresno State men’s basketball team has officially added a fourth new player with ties to the San Joaquin Valley.



The program announced in a news release Thursday that Junior Ballard, a 6-foot-3 guard from Stockton, who played the last two seasons at Cal Poly, has transferred to Fresno State.



Ballard went to Modesto Christian High School, and was Cal Poly’s leading scorer last year as a sophomore. He’ll have three years of eligibility left to play two, and as a Division I transfer will have to sit out a year unless he gets a waiver.



“Junior is a skilled, versatile and experienced guard from Central California and we love that part,” Fresno State men’s basketball head coach Justin Hutson said in the release. “Junior plays hard, shoots the 3 well, and has some toughness and great character. He will fit in great with our team, community and university.”