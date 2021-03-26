Clovis North cancels football game against Clovis High after students test positive for COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Clovis North High School had to cancel their scheduled football game today against Clovis High School due to students testing positive of COVID-19.

With Fresno County now allowing contact sports like football. Students have to get tested before hitting the field. Dr. Rais Vohra with the Fresno County Department of Public Health said they have been seeing students test positive which has impacted scheduled games.

“Unfortunately, it does lead to cancellations of practices and games but really that is in the interest of public safety because that single case can become an outbreak,” said Vohra.

Vohra said most of the athletes who’ve come back positive did not have symptoms. But due to the new variants in the Valley, they have to be extra careful.

“These variants are here in Fresno County make no mistakes about it and if you have COVID you may likely have a variant of COVID that is more contagious and more dangerous than the old COVID,” said Vohra.

A statement from Steve France the Associate Superintendent who oversees athletics said,

“Clovis Unified is following all of the guidelines and protocols established by the California Department of Public Health and the Fresno County Department of Public Health. We have a five-game TRAC season for football that will end on April 16.

Our kids and community are very excited to be back and playing.”

Starting April 15 those 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine with parent permission, meaning student-athletes can soon get vaccinated.