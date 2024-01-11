CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Earlier this week, Clovis High junior baseball star John Kasten announced on his X account that he has committed to play his college baseball at the University of North Carolina.



According to Cougars head baseball coach J.D. Salles, this spring will be John’s third year as a varsity baseball player at Clovis, and according to Salles, “Along with being one of the best pitchers in the Valley, he also is one of the best catchers in the Valley. He will be going to UNC as a pitcher and has a great chance to get drafted in 2025.”

Last season as a sophomore, Kasten was a 1st Team ALL TRAC selection, who went 4-1 with a .63 ERA, which included an undefeated record in league play.

He also hit a game-winning, 3-run home run against Buchanan.

The Cougars went 17-12-1 overall, and finished in second place in the TRAC last season (11-4).

“John is an integral part of the Clovis High Baseball program. When he is on the mound, our team has a great chance of winning,” wrote Salles in an email to Sports Central. “We trust John in critical moments and we look forward to his immediate future with our program, and also his future in college and beyond. We are very proud that John Kasten is a part of the Clovis High baseball, winning Tradition.”

Kasten is listed at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds according to the Clovis High baseball roster on Maxpreps.com.

He also plays for the elite club team, Alpha Prime 2025, which has won back-to-back USA Baseball national titles the last two summers, at the National Training Center in Cary, North Carolina.

According to a post on X from @TeamdHBMedia this fall, while playing for his club team, Kasten topped out at 91 mph with his fastball.

The North Carolina baseball program has made it to the last six NCAA Tournaments that were contested, and has also been to three Super-Regionals, and one College World Series over that span.

Clovis High baseball opens its season on Feb. 16 at Bullard.