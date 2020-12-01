Clovis gets its first Dutch Bros location

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The first Dutch Bros Coffee location opened in Clovis on Monday and it didn’t take long for lines to form.

The new coffee spot is located at Herndon and Fowler avenues.

Customers say they love the number of flavors they offer.

“I’m a straight coffee guy, so I get black or whatever it is, straight black iced,” said customer David Rivinius.

“Probably the picture-perfect freeze. It’s chocolate and caramel, it’s really really good,” said customer Marissa Ramirez.