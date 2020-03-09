Clovis firefighter’s ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ journey is a dream come true

Cal Fire's Nick Reeder was chosen to get a new home in the show's reboot last summer

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) — It’s been seven months since a Clovis firefighter got an extreme makeover and now the country got to see it on TV.

Cal Fire Capt. Nick Reeder got a new home last summer thanks to HGTV’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. It was built in five days by De Young Properties and with the help of thousands of volunteers.

Reeder, De Young Properties and some of the volunteers gathered for a sneak peek at the episode Sunday before it premiered on TV. In one hour, the show captured the best — and probably the most emotional — week in Reeder’s life.

Reeder wants audiences to see just how hard the volunteers worked, building the home in triple digit heat. He likens them to a phoenix rising from the ashes.

“We are a resilient people. You’re going to see taht story of people that can just come up and be a family again, love again, and be happy again,” Reeder said.

Volunteers participated in every aspect of this build, from construction to design. The heads of De Young Properties said the experience shows how the communities here shine.

“It was just amazing to see the amount of people that came together to build this amazing home for truly a worthy family,” Ryan De Young, company president, said.

Kristen and Kevin Stork were involved on every day of the build. While it was hard work, it was an easy thing to sign up for.

“You hear a story and it’s deserving — so emotional all around. [Reeder] just is a great, great guy. A great father,” Kristen Stork said.

Reeder said he used to watch every episode of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition during the show’s original run. So, to be a part of it now, it’s a dream come true.