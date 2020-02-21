Clovis Fire Department providing Porterville coverage for 48 hours

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis firefighters are providing city coverage for the City of Porterville for the next 48 hours after two of its firefighters lost their lives.

The department sent seven of its personnel, along with a truck and an engine.

Capt. Ray Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones courageously lost their lives while searching for victims and operating at the Porterville library fire.

The Clovis Fire Department says the brave men were there for their community, and now it’s time for them to be there for the Porterville community.

