Clovis family boosting the holiday cheer

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) — Many people are getting a jumpstart on their Christmas decorations including a Clovis family who is trying to boost the holiday cheer.

For the third year, the Pavone family has synchronized their Christmas lights with music, giving neighbors quite the show.

“I know it brightens my mood and hopefully, it will brighten other people’s moods and spirits through the holiday season,” Athena Pavone, Clovis Resident.

Their work isn’t done yet, they’re still adding more snowflakes and candy canes to the lawn. Drive-by Roberts and Carolina avenue if you want to check out the display.