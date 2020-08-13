Clovis Doctor of Pharmacy program has to restart accreditation process

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) — Dozens of pharmacist hopefuls are now in limbo after California Health Sciences University’s College of Pharmacy’s preaccrediation status was withdrawn.

The news comes less than a week before the new school year.

2014 is when CHSU welcomed its first Doctor of Pharmacy students. That tradition was set to continue Monday with the class of 2024, but with the pharmacy losing its preaccreditation status this week, there won’t be any new students in the program for some time.

In a statement, CHSU’s president Florence Dunn, called the news “disappointing,” also saying the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education found the program “was not sufficiently compliant in three of the 25 standards areas.”

The college had been tracking toward accreditation since 2013 and will now have to start over the formal accreditation process.

JUST IN: @CHSUniv’s College of Pharmacy has had their preaccreditation withdrawn by #ACPE.



Classes of 2021-2023 will still be allowed to finish, take their licensing exams.



However, the Class of 2024 will not be able to start. This affects 44 students. pic.twitter.com/esLM9ReSO7 — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) August 12, 2020

This affects 44 students in total. In her statement, Dunn said they are making sure these students don’t miss any time in their education and are trying to get them placed in other colleges.

“Our Dean of Pharmacy, Dr. Mark Okamoto, is working diligently with our admissions team to help those admitted students identify other options for their pharmacy education,” Dunn said. “We have already contacted other California pharmacy schools who will be interviewing these students this week.”

Second, third and fourth year students will still be able to finish their program, as well as take their licensing exams.

Dunn said the goal is to start admitting new pharmacy students as soon as fall 2022.

This does not affect CHSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, which just welcomed its inaugural class in July.

