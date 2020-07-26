Clovis Culinary Center held pop-up food event sharing culinary items from Central Valley businesses

Clovis, Calif. (KSEE) – Clovis Culinary Center held a “Grab-N-Go Eats and Treats,” pop-up food event designed to share culinary items created by Central Valley food businesses.

Local food entrepreneurs got the chance to share their tasty treats at a pop-up event in Clovis Saturday afternoon.

It gave them some much-needed publicity since most events they rely on have been canceled because of COVID-19.

“We’re just trying to network and work together as a community and as small business owners for sure, we are all kind of struggling so we are just trying to help each other out,” Chauncey Gardner with Le Pena casa said.

The Clovis Culinary Center provides professional culinary business services and has a certified commercial kitchen, where entrepreneurs can make specialty food items and baked goods.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.