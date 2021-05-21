Clovis Community College holds graduation for 2020 and 2021 students

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – It’s the first time commencement has ever been held on the campus of Clovis Community College due to space, but the college decided to hold ceremonies for the nearly 300 graduates over a three day period — all for the safety of staff and guests during COVID-19.

“Here we are in our open computer lab having a full-blown ceremony,” said Gurdeep Hebert, the Dean of Student Services for Clovis Community College.

Although classmates were unable to be all together in the same room, the dean says, on the other hand, this way is more intimate.

“The ceremony was personalized for the student and for the family to be a part of the whole experience, so when the student and guests come in, they actually come in together. Normally in a regular ceremony, they would be way up in the bleachers somewhere, so they would not get to see their student this close,” said Dean Hebert.

Due to COVID-19 canceling in-person graduations last year, this year’s ceremony was for both the class of 2020 and 2021. Sisters who graduated together share how happy they are to at least celebrate and put on that cap and gown.

“It was a big relief seeing as we finished the last couple semesters online. It was a lot harder to stay motivated and just keep going so I’m glad that it paid off by being able to have at least a small ceremony in person,” said Bianca Medina.

“I feel like this was a really important milestone to look forward to and when we transitioned to online, I was kind of worried that we wouldn’t have this moment, but it paid off and we got to experience it so that was cool,” said Megan Medina.

Each graduate was awarded with a lime green “Crush” cord to walk with as a memory of persevering through uncertain times.