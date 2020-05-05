Clovis city council repeals some COVID-19 emergency orders, asks Newsom to allow businesses to reopen

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – The city of Clovis voted to repeal two COVID-19 emergency orders that forced bars, restaurants, gyms, and places of amusement, like movie theaters to close.

The move may sound like a green light to reopen, but the city is still under state and county stay at home orders.

“It’s been really confusing because it seems a little bit unclear,” said The Foundry owner Karen Chisum.​ With no clear path to reopen, Clovis businesses are making do with what they can do. For the Foundry, it’s online orders and curb-side pick up.

“We’re adapting and we’re trying to figure out what our new normal is and what that looks like moving forward,” said Chisum. ​In a lengthy meeting Monday evening, Clovis city leaders decided to repeal two COVID-19 orders that closed bars, restaurants, gyms, and places of amusement like movie theaters.

The move puts enforcement and handling of business complaints on the state and county. ​”We’re just ready to get back to some kind of a new normal and, you know, frankly, we’re just worried about can we even keep our doors open,” said Chisum.

​The Foundry may be in luck. The continue is included in Governor Gavin Newsom’s phase two of reopening, which could begin Friday if counties meet requirements. The requirements are expected to be announced by the state on Thursday.

​”I’m optimistic we can get it done, we really have to pay attention to one another and the state guidance that comes from our state partners looks like in order to make that happen,” said Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra.

​”If they don’t feel comfortable going out just yet they can still order online so we are able to accommodate everybody’s needs once we even once we open back up not everybody’s gonna want to go out and I fully support that,” said Chisum.

The Clovis city council also decided to send two letters to Gov. Newsom. One, asks for federal funding from the CARES Act since Clovis was too small in population to qualify, and the other asks the Governor to allow businesses to safely reopen.

COVID-19 resource links:

