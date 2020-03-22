Clovis City Council holds special meeting to discuss Gov. Newsom’s executive order

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – Clovis City Council held a special meeting on Saturday to discuss Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home executive order and its effects on the city’s community.

“We’re making sure that we’re staying on top of the requirements to help keep our citizens safe,” Clovis Mayor Drew Bessinger said. “And to make sure our citizens are clear on what the suggestions are and what things they really can’t do anymore.”

The city of Clovis issued a local emergency on Monday.

City Manager Luke Serpa was quickly appointed as the director of emergency services. He updated the City Council on efforts within Clovis to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 since Newsom’s order.

He said the biggest question he’s been getting is if certain businesses can stay open.

“We’re kind of in uncharted territory right here, with the emergency, this is the first time Clovis has done it,” Serpa said. “We look at it on our web page as we’re saying okay, we think this is what is closed, if you’re not on the list of things that are closed, then you’re open.”

Currently in Fresno County, there are six confirmed cases of COVID-19. None are community spread.

“In the event that does happen, everybody continues to work really hard to make sure we’re absolutely prepared to continue providing essential services for the community,” said Matt Joslin with Community Medical.

Although not all council members agreed with every aspect of Newsom’s executive order, they recognized the need to take the risk of COVID-19 seriously in their communities.

“I think the next two weeks will be kind of dynamic time,” Bessinger said.

