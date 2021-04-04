Clovis Church holds first-ever formal service on Easter Sunday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — This Easter Sunday, the halls of Clovis High School were empty of students but full of life, as a new ministry began its journey in the Central Valley.

Clovis Church held its first official service at 2:00 p.m. Lead pastor Daniel Velasquez, who is from Palo Alto, says he was attracted to Clovis because of its family-oriented environment and high rate of growth.

“We thought Clovis was a great place to start a church, so for the last three months, we’ve been planting this church. We just felt like there was a community here, a way of life, that really attracted us to a kind of place that can be geared for families, that can be focused on families,” he said.

Daniel Bravo, the assistant to the pastor, says Clovis Church started as a few people holding bible studies, and while trying to organize a church amidst the COVID-19 pandemic has brought challenges, it’s also reminded them to value in-person congregation.

“Looking back to the last Easter, when many churches weren’t able to gather together, I feel like this is really an opportunity and a privilege that we no longer take for granted. We’re so thankful to be able to do this,” Bravo said.

Clovis Church meets every Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at Clovis High and holds a virtual bible study every Wednesday.